Stanley Park cuts down trees in preparation for upcoming season

Some Westfield residents have taken to social media in response to trees being cut at Stanley Park.

Park staff members are cutting overgrown trees this week as they prep the park properly for another summer season.



Some residents took to social media to question their work, asking why the staff had any reason to chop up something so crucial to the park and the environment.

Western Mass News spoke to Park Director, Robert Mckean, and he said some of these trees have been growing since the park opened nearly 70 years ago.



"A lot of those trees grow pretty fast, and some of those trees, even before I got here, which was nine years ago. The sun was not getting to the rose gardens and the flower gardens, that is how overcrowded it was getting," explained McKean.

He also said some trees were even overgrowing onto buildings and they had no choice but to take them down as some trees were even dieing.



"The tree cutting is nothing new here at Stanley Park. They have literally thousands of trees of all different shapes and sizes, and it's the overgrown ones that pose any safety threat that are cut each and every year," McKean continued.



Thanks to this year's cleanup, the park now has a new path to the duck pond and will be planting some new trees in their place.

The park even hired a professional to do some of the job. McKean said as pretty as he hopes the park will be, its more important that people can enjoy it safely.



"We worry about a human being more than we do a tree, and I think everybody out there would feel the same way," McKean noted.



McKean is encouraging any resident with questions, or even ideas that could benefit the park to reach out. Stanley Park officially opens Saturday, May 6.

