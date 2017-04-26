Crackdown on sex trafficking yields 29 arrests, Northampton, Springfield on the list

The Massachusetts Attorney General's Office has partnered with local law enforcement across the state as they look to crack down on sex trafficking.

Two of the operations involved the Northampton and Springfield Police Departments.

The AG's office says the state's State Police Human Trafficking Unit has been working with local law enforcement since March. This includes not only in Northampton and Springfield, but Barnstable, and Cambridge as well.

As a result of these stings, 29 people have been arrested in connection with attempting to purchase "commercial sex."

"We know that demand for commercial sex is the driving force behind sex trafficking," said AG Healey. "We hope that this initiative raises awareness that human trafficking is not a victimless crime. It is the exploitation of human beings. We will continue to work with local law enforcement to end the victimization of vulnerable people and put an end to these crimes."

The effort by the AG's office is part of an annual series of stings by law enforcement nationwide called the "National John Suppression Initiative" which went into effect in 2011.

Since its inception, more than 6,500 sex buyers and traffickers have been arrested across the country.