Several towns in western Mass. ranked best places to live

Only a handful of cities and towns in western Mass. made a newly released list of the top 100 places to live in the Baystate.

Six towns made the list put out by niche.com. Amherst made the list four times.

The website looked at many factors such as amenities, public schools, and crime rates in their ranking of the 2017 best places to live in Massachusetts.

Here's a list of towns and their ranks:

Longmeadow, 20

Pelham, 28

Amherst, 32, 33, 38, 50

For some reason unbeknownst to Amherst Town Manager Paul Bockelman the list marked Amherst, South Amherst, North Amherst and Amherst center as their own towns.



"Those are different areas of town. People think of them in those terms, but it's all one town," said Bockelman.



Amherst Economic Development Director Geoff Kravitz is actually from North Amherst, but was not aware it was it's own town.

"South Amherst is in Pomeroy Village, the south common. Amherst center is the downtown area where we are now, as well as surrounding neighborhoods. North Amherst is predominately the North Amherst village center.



Whether it's one town, or four towns, Bockelman told Western Mass News he's just happy Amherst is on the list.

"We have a good downtown that has tremendous restaurants, that's the other thing that I think draws a lot of people the Amherst," Bockelman noted.

The website lists Lexington as the number one town to live in Massachusetts.

