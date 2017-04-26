Popular show influences parents to discuss suicide prevention with their children

A popular show on Netflix has people talking about the importance of discussing mental health with teens.

Maria Merced watched the show '13 reasons why' with her 16-year-old daughter.

The hit show is about a high school girl who took her own life and the reasons why. It opened up a dialogue between a mother and her daughter that was never there before.

She came to learn something about her daughter that terrified her.

"I didn't know that my daughter has attempted to [hurt herself]. She came up to me actually and she told me "ma I'm sorry but I have tried and I have thought about it and thought about it before." That's when she told me she would never put me through that pain," said Merced.



It was a conversation Maria may not have had with her daughter if it wasn’t for the show.



For some parents it can be difficult to open a conversation like that with their children.

One local clinician wants parents to know that using things in popular culture, in the news, is really important to help start a conversation.



"The more we talk about struggles that are really pertinent to all people in society, all races, all age groups. I think it's important to open the door. A Netflix series [is] going to put lights on different parts of it that may not be completely accurate like in real life but it opens it," said Licensed Social Worker, Aurda Winn.



Although the show may not be completely accurate depicting someone is in crisis, Winn said that watching it with your child, and watching their reaction to the show can really be beneficial to knowing what they are feeling and addressing any issues early.



"I think watching it together in that way is always better because if a parent can connect with their child especially for something like entertainment and see the child's reaction and to see what feelings that brings up for them," explained Winn.



Your child's reaction can tell you a lot about what they might be feeling. The show is opening a door for some parents to help their kids and maybe even save their lives.



"I told [my daughter], anytime you thought about suicide please tell me we can talk. Or I can bring you to somebody to talk to even if you don't want to talk to me," said Merced.



These 24 hour hotlines are available for anyone who may need help:

Hampden County crisis line: 413-733-6661

Hampshire and Franklin County crisis line: 413-586-5555



