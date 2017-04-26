PD: Man threatens taxi driver with gun, fails to pay fare - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

PD: Man threatens taxi driver with gun, fails to pay fare

A Springfield man was arrested in Wilbraham after he threatened a taxi driver and refused to pay his fare. 

Wilbraham police told Western Mass News that on Wednesday, 23-year-old Kenny Shacoby got in a taxi and requested to be driven to a nursing care facility on Boston Road.

When the taxi stopped at the destination, Shacoby owed the driver $40 but refused to pay, said police.

The taxi driver followed Shacoby but he told the driver he had a gun hidden in his waistband.

Authorities were called to the scene and found Shacoby hiding in the woods.

Police said they did not find a gun on or near Shacoby.

He is being charged with assault and evading a taxi fare.   

Wilbraham police have not released a mug shot of Shacoby. 

