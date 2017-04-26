Pittsfield police warn of male suspect approaching joggers

Pittsfield Police are searching for a suspect they said is accosting women walking and jogging in the city.

Police tell us that they’ve received several calls about the incidents.

Pittsfield Police said that they've received several reports from women who while walking or jogging have been accosted by a man.

It’s been happening around Williams and Elm streets.

Folks who live on the street said it’s a common place for people to jog or walk, and sometimes alone.

Police said none of the victims were injured in the reported incidents, but it still has some women worried.

There’s even greater concern after what happened to jogger Vanessa Marcotte.

Her body was found last summer in the woods in Princeton after she went jogging.

Marcotte was one of three women that was killed last summer in just a week's time.

Residents in Pittsfield said there are ways to run and stay safe.

“I advise them not walk alone anymore. Two people until they get this guy,” said Giuseppe Penna.

“If you go out alone, go in the daytime and carry a cell phone with you, but don't listen to music because you don't hear cars coming at you or towards you.”

Police told Western Mass News that the suspect is a man in his 20's, Caucasian or Hispanic, with dark hair, facial hair, and a thin to medium build.

If you notice any suspicious activity or feel unsafe, contact police immediately.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.