A man is stabbed in Holyoke following apparent drug deal

Holyoke Police responded to Chestnut Street Park around 5 p.m. this afternoon after a man was stabbed and beaten following an apparent narcotics deal.

The number of attackers were undetermined, but the man was able to escape shortly thereafter.

He was transported to Baystate Medical Center, and while the extent of his injuries were unknown, he was able to speak with police.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

