A man is stabbed in Holyoke following apparent drug deal - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

A man is stabbed in Holyoke following apparent drug deal

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Holyoke Police responded to Chestnut Street Park around 5 p.m. this afternoon after a man was stabbed and beaten following an apparent narcotics deal.

The number of attackers were undetermined, but the man was able to escape shortly thereafter.

He was transported to Baystate Medical Center, and while the extent of his injuries were unknown, he was able to speak with police.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.