Unseasonably warm temps last into Saturday

A batch of showers and storms moving through the Ohio Valley will arrive in western Mass by Saturday morning. Some heavy downpours, thunder, lightning, and a gusty breeze is possible from roughly 5am through 9am. Once this disturbance passes, skies will gradually turn partly cloudy and our temperatures will shoot back up to around 80 in the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies and a gustier breeze.

A cold front will move to our south Saturday night and skies will turn fair. Temps get cooler with lows in the 40s as high pressure builds in to our northwest. Highs Sunday only make it into the middle and upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

A strong area of low pressure will move from the Plains into the Great Lakes early next week, bringing more of a breeze Monday and Tuesday for us. Also a shower or two is possible Monday along with patchy clouds. Temps are tricky Monday-depending on clouds we could get stuck in the upper 60s or warm to near 80 with sun. Showers and a thunderstorm arrive Monday night into early Tuesday morning with a cold front. Cooler air holds off until Wednesday, but we will have a bit of a chill to deal with through the end of the week.

