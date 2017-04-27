Springfield police officer injured after tractor trailer crashes into cruiser

A Springfield police officer is in the hospital after his cruiser was hit by a tractor trailer Wednesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m. an officer who's name is not being released at this time, was on his way to a breaking and entering call with the emergency lights activated.

The officer drove through the Oak Street intersection when a tractor trailer traveling north collided with his cruiser, said Sgt. Delaney.

The cruiser spun around and the tractor trailer went off to the right and crashed into an apartment building on Worcester Street.

The impact of the accident knocked the officer unconscious and injured. Once emergency crews arrived he was transported to Baystate Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

Sgt. Delaney said the 59-year-old tractor trailer driver from Connecticut was not hurt.

No arrests or citations have been made as the accident is currently under investigation.

Springfield police will provide updates on the officer's condition.

Copyright (2017) Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.