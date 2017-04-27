Bear on the loose in Springfield neighborhood

Springfield residents have been spotting bears running throughout the city this week.



In a Sixteen Acres neighborhood, residents told Western Mass News there’s at least one bear roaming around.



“Somebody spotted a bear and I’m like, what? I was kinda shocked about the bear,” said Springfield resident David Montgomery.



Many who saw the bear on Tallyho Drive in Springfield said it was the first time they’d ever seen one outside of a zoo.



“It was scary but it was really exciting, too. It was weird, because you don’t see them in Springfield,” said Springfield resident Laura Hull.



When she spotted the bear near Tallyho Drive, she did the first thing she could think of.



“I got my phone out and took pictures and I sent them out to the news,” said Hull.



Her goal was to warn residents about a bear roaming through the neighborhood.



“I have a cat, we keep her inside, we don’t let her go outside. A couple of my neighbors over here have dogs, anytime the dogs are outside they’re on a leash. Just kind of keep your pets in your homes or around your homes," Hull explained.

