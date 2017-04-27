Westfield police investigate suspicious suspect asking women for rides

Westfield police are looking into reports of a suspicious person asking women if they want a ride.

The incidents took place in the last week where three specific incidents were reported where a man asked women if they needed a ride.

Westfield police captain Michael McCabe said all of the women are in their 30's, have dark hair, and are caucasian.

The incidents occurred in the Union and Meadow Street areas.

Captain McCabe told Western Mass News what happened when the man approached the women.

“In in all 3 occurrences a male in his 50's or 60's [wearing] glasses, [has] grey hair [that's] thinning. [He] essentially drove up to the women and asked if they wanted a ride,” said Captain McCabe.

The women refused the offers of a ride.

Westfield residents said they are disturbed by the reports.

"I would definitely be concerned," said Sara Hall of Westfield.

Police are investigating to see if this was just a Good Samaritan act or whether there was any foul intent.

Police did get a license plate number. They know who the owner of the truck is but the suspect is out of town and will be questioned later.

