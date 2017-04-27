Sabis school cancels recess due to bear seen in the area

The Sabis International Charter School has canceled recess because of a bear that was seen in the area.

A Western Mass News crew in the area said they saw a bear near the Hillcrest Cemetary.

Environmentalists said they don't like to use a tranquilizer unless the bear is a nuisance or it's becomes aggressive. They try to herd the bears back into the woods where they came from.

