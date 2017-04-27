Sabis school cancels recess due to bear seen in the area - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Sabis school cancels recess due to bear seen in the area

Posted: Updated:
Submitted Photo Submitted Photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Sabis International Charter School has canceled recess because of a bear that was seen in the area. 

A Western Mass News crew in the area said they saw a bear near the Hillcrest Cemetary.

Environmentalists said they don't like to use a tranquilizer unless the bear is a nuisance or it's becomes aggressive. They try to herd the bears back into the woods where they came from. 

Western Mass News will have more on this story at 4 p.m. on CBS3. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.