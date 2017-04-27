Missing Florida teen has ties to Westfield

Westfield police are warning the public about a missing teen who lives in Florida but has ties to western Mass.

According to Osceola County Captain Jacob Ruiz, 14-year-old Joseph Rossi Jr. was last seen on April 18 in Kissimee.

Rossi was spotted wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt, and grey sandals. Police describe him as being 5’07’’, 140 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Captain Ruiz said Rossi could be armed and dangerous. Westfield police posted to their Facebook page and said he does have connections to the area.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.

