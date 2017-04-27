Over 400 bags of 'White House' heroin, 2 handguns seized during Springfield raid

Springfield police recovered over 400 bags of heroin and two handguns during an investigation on Wednesday.

Detectives were keeping an eye out for 22-year-old Rafael Santaella who was a suspected of selling heroin out of his home on Coomes Street.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News officers witness a heroin deal take place in the area of Belmont and Oakland Street that led to Coomes Street around 6 p.m.

The alleged customers, who were identified as 42-year-old Angela Howard and 43-year-old Thomas LaFleur were pulled over once they left the area. Both of them were arrested after police found 10 bags of heroin.

Moments later, Santaella was seen driving his Honda to sell heroin to 32-year-old Patrick Costello.

Police followed Santaella on Bridge and East Columbus Avenue where he backed up and hit an unmarked police cruiser in an attempt to flee from police.

Santaella’s friend, 47-year-old Nicholas Mondon locked the car doors when officers surrounded the vehicle.

Sgt. Chris Hitas broke the drivers side window and reached in to shut Santaella’s car off.

Both Santaella and Mondon were taken into custody. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Detectives raided the home on Coomes Street following the incident. Delaney said they found 429 bags of heroin with a “White House” logo stamped on each bag, along with two loaded handguns, ammunition and cash.

Santaella was charged with the following:

Distribution of heroin Possession of heroin

Possession of Firearm (two counts)

Possession of Firearm in a felony Possession of Ammo

Improper Storage of firearms

Operating a Motor vehicle with a suspended License

Mondon was charged with distribution of heroin. Howard, LaFleur, and Costello face possession of heroin charges.

All suspects were arraigned in Springfield District Court on Thursday.

