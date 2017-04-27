Police seek suspects that stole safe containing cash during brea - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police seek suspects that stole safe containing cash during break-in

Posted:
Image Courtesy: Springfield PD Image Courtesy: Springfield PD
Image Courtesy: Springfield PD Image Courtesy: Springfield PD
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into ‘V-Raceworks’ back in February.

Sgt. Delaney said on February 24 around 5 a.m. officers arrived to the business on St. James Avenue.

 Officers saw that the front door was smashed and a fence in the back of the store had a hole cut into it.

The owner of the building responded to the scene and noticed a safe that was holding a large amount of cash was stolen.

Anyone who has information on this incident is being asked to contact Detective Bacon at 413-787-6355.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

