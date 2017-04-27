Police seek suspects that stole safe containing cash during break-in

Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who broke into ‘V-Raceworks’ back in February.
Sgt. Delaney said on February 24 around 5 a.m. officers arrived to the business on St. James Avenue.
Officers saw that the front door was smashed and a fence in the back of the store had a hole cut into it.
The owner of the building responded to the scene and noticed a safe that was holding a large amount of cash was stolen.
Anyone who has information on this incident is being asked to contact Detective Bacon at 413-787-6355.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.