Terminally ill man donates bikes to Springfield elementary students

Dozens of Springfield students were surprised with a brand new bike today.

It was all made possible by a terminally ill donor affectionately known as ‘the bike guy.’

Bob Charland brought new bikes to thirty unsuspecting students at the DeBerry Elementary School in Springfield.

There were smiles from ear to ear as the children saw their surprise.



The deserving students were called down to the gym.



"When I saw all the bikes, I was like, am I getting one of those?", asked one student.



Charland was diagnosed with a terminal brain condition.

Now, he chooses to spend much of his remaining time fixing up bicycles for children and giving them away.



"It’s huge that they’re going to have something active to do," said Charland.



A bicycle isn’t always in the budget for families, but Charland wants to help children get on two wheels.

Recently, some of Charland's bikes were stolen but did not let crime ruin the special day.



"I think that the kids are going to learn a great lesson about giving back to the community," said DeBerry Teacher Sharon Dasilva.



To sweeten the surprise, AAA donated helmets to keep riders safe as they hit the road.



The school said they are going to work with the student council to try to help Bob Charland’s 'Pedal Thru Youth Project'.



For more information on the project, visit the website here.

