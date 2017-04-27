Kitten adoption season kicks off in shelters across western Mass.

Adoption centers are getting busy this time of year as one shelter in Springfield said they've received more than 1,300 cats each year.

It's officially the start of kitten season at adoption centers throughout western Mass.

Dozens of kittens have arrived, some are healthy and will soon be ready for that forever home.

The Thomas J. O'Connnor Adoption Center in Springfield already has 20 of 4 week-old kittens.



"Today we could receive 14 two-month old kittens and they all need homes in the next couple of days," said Pam Peebles, the Director at TJO.

Peebles said this time of the year is when cats are more likely to be outdoors and can reproduce in large numbers.

Cats will continuously reproduce, often traveling miles to get there, and with several different males.

The influx sends large numbers to adoption centers on a daily basis.



"We expect typically about 30 to 40 [cats] a month needing homes or needing attention throughout the summer," said Peebles.



She said the importance of getting cats spayed and neutered cannot be stressed enough, especially for neighborhood cats.



"Most people have had their pets spayed and neutered, but it's those outdoor cats that we love to feed, and love to watch, and wish better for them, those are the ones reproducing, and reproducing sick kittens," Peebles continued.



With kitten season running through October, this will keep numbers down in shelters, and keep kittens who need a home healthy. For many, a cat is as much a bond as any pet you can have.



"Cats are animals too and they have the same natural reactions, and they are just fun, they are something to unconditionally love you," said Stephanie Shaw of Chicopee.



For those looking to donate items or who want to adopt a cat or kitten yourself, click the link here.

