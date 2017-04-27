Police plan to have a high presence at Extravaganja event

24th annual Extravaganja took over the town common in Amherst on Saturday

This weekend, Northampton is expecting upwards of 8000 people in town for the annual Extravaganja event.

This year's event will be a little different and police are preparing for the sheer volume of people in town.

This field may be empty now, but on Saturday afternoon it will be filled with thousands of people.

Extravaganja is one of the largest cannabis legalization rallies in the northeast and it’s at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton this weekend.

There is an age limit for the first time this year. Event goers have to be 18 years or older to attend the event.

This statement from the Mayor’s office was sent to Western Mass News:

"After observing last year's event, the health department recommended that organizers implement an 18+ requirement this year due to public health concerns about significant exposure to second hand smoke by children and minors."

Some people who are planning to attend the event took to Facebook to talk about this age limit.

Maggie said: “At least this will stop everyone bringing their kids...That always freaked me out.”

But for others, it’s more about sharing it with your family.

Nitania wrote: “You can’t even bring your kids with you, even by company by an adult.”

If you noticed traffic problems during Extravaganja last year, you weren’t alone.

And now they are bringing in other departments to help with traffic this year.

“As of right now, we have Hadley as well as State Police, State Police Bomb Squad, the Northampton Fire Department, and some outside agencies helping with traffic as well,” said Sergeant Josef Marszcz.

Northampton Police do not recommend that you take an alternate route if you are travelling in the area on Saturday.

The event goes from 12-5p.

“We want everyone to have a safe time at the event. Anyone driving, we certainly want them to be responsible and make wise choices.”

There will be a heavy police presence to protect event goers and the surrounding communities.

