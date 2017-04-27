Warmer winter prompts uptick in wasps

A pest expert told Western Mass News that there have been more wasps this year at this time than in year's past.

The wasps are out and about now, because our winter was relatively warmer than in year's past.

We talked to American Pests Solutions who said that because we had two so called, soft winters two years in a row, that's prime for wasps to come out early.

They weren't really affected by the cold weather and were able to weather it.

The wasps won't do too much damage to your home or trees, they'll really just make open faced nests, but you should take precautions just in case.

"At this time of the year, it's an appropriate time to call a pest management professional and have them do some type of preventative services on your home to keep the social wasps, like bees and yellowjackets, on the structure," said Bob Russell.

Of course, wasps can sting, so if you do have an allergy to bees, be aware they are out at this time of year.

