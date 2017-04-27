Mass. State Police rescue a stray llama on Route 23 - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Mass. State Police rescue a stray llama on Route 23

Posted: Updated:
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Mass. State troopers from the Russell Barracks located a runaway llama early this morning before 1 a.m., following reports of one on Route 23.

Unable to determine the lost llama’s home, Trooper Matthew Kane retrieved a rope and successfully lassoed the llama, thereby preventing it from wandering into traffic.

Trooper Kyle Minnicucci then walked the llama to a horse farm in the area until the owner could be determined.

State Police from the Russell Barracks extended their thanks to Carrie Cruse who took a horse trailer out at 2:30 a.m. to meet the troopers and retrieve the lost animal.

