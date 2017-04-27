19-year-old victim in critical condition following shooting in Springfield

A man is recovering in Baystate Medical Center after being shot on Edgewood and Bay St. Thursday evening.

Springfield Police told Western Mass News that the 19-year-old victim suffered serious injuries.

Police did not confirm how many times the victim was shot, but they said at least up to four shots were fired.

His identity has not been released and there is no word yet if there are any suspects or if any arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit.

