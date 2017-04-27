Forum held in East Longmeadow to discuss ban on recreational marijuana sales

Dozens of people gathered in East Longmeadow tonight to discuss the possibility of banning recreational marijuana sales in town.

The Board of Health has noted that 52 percent of East Longmeadow voters actually voted no on the statewide ballot question to legalize marijuana.

The board said their biggest concern is the sale of edibles.

"This does not impact the personal use, personal growth, or medicinal use of marijuana. This is strictly retail sale," said Chair of the board, Sarah McDoo.

The town council voted unanimously to place a question on the June ballot that will allow voters to decide whether or not to ban recreational marijuana sales in the town.

