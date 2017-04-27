Chlorinated water raises concern amongst Agawam residents

Chlorinated water in Agawam sparked concerns for many residents.

The supplier said the water was safe, but we took it to an independent lab ourselves for answers.

Earlier this year, some Agawam residents noticed a strange smell and taste coming from the tap, reminiscent of swimming pool water.

Back in January, the Springfield Water Commission made the decision to change the chlorine concentration.

They said it's an added measure of safety to ensure the cleanest water possible, but homeowners were still uneasy.

“You want to have the best water possible. You know, you want to give people the best chance at good health. And water is such a basic need,” said Mary Champagne.

Mary Champagne has lived in Feeding Hills for more than a decade.

She opts to use bottled and filtered water whenever possible.

“I just want to make sure that we're getting the best water that we can. I'd rather not use tap water if we can avoid it.”

Western Mass News took her concerns seriously and delivered the answers she was looking for.

We tested Champagne's water to get to the bottom of the mystery.

Test results showed that the chloride came in below the state standards.

“The chloride is usually manmade or natural from road salt or other sources,” said Tod Kopyscinski from Con-Test Labs.

But chlorine is not state regulated.

“You can smell it and taste it, and that's the chlorine that you're tasting and smelling.”

Con-Test lab said it is safe, but it's certainly not high quality.

“I've tasted the Agawam water. You do taste the chlorine. It used to be very good water. Unfortunately, now it's got that taste.”

Chlorine serves an important role in making sure our water is clean.

It has been used as a disinfectant since 1908, but exactly how every city and town chooses to purify their water can vary quite a bit.

In a past interview with the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, they told Western Mass News that they stand by their decision to change the concentration.

“Disinfection is important to prevent bacteria from entering the water, so it's an added measure of protection,” said Joyce Mulvaney of the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission.

We met back up with Champagne to deliver the news.

“It's a little disappointing that the quality isn't is what it used to be.”

We asked her if she would she be more willing to drink the water now after the independent lab deemed it safe?

She declined.

Western Mass News also reached out to the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission for comment, and they told us:

“Chlorine residuals are essential to ensure safe drinking water as it travels from the treatment plant through miles of distribution piping to each customer's tap. “ “The change in the odor and taste of water due to chlorination is often specific to an individual's sensitivity to taste and odors, with some customers noticing the change and many customers not aware of it.”

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.