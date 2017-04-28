Separate car and shed fires under investigation

The Springfield Fire Department is investigating two fires that started late Thursday night.

Deputy Chief Glenn Guyer told Western Mass News that around 11:30 p.m., firefighters were called to Prince and King Streets for a car fire.

A short time later, firefighters responded to Pendleton Avenue for a shed fire.

There were no injuries in either fire.

Deputy Chief Guyer said that the causes of both fires were undetermined. They are both under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.

