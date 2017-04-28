Construction causes water main break on College Hwy. in Southampton

Some Southampton residents may have noticed a difference in their water pressure this morning.
Southampton police told Western Mass News construction along College Highway caused a water main to break.
The road is open, but it is unknown as to how many residents are effected.
