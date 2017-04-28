Black bear spotted near a school bus stop in Monson

It was quite a scare for parents and children at a bus stop in Monson this morning.

Bears are now out and about enjoying the nice weather just as much as humans are.

A large black bear was seen this morning at a school bus stop on State Avenue around 8:15 a.m.



"You feel like that's an extension of your home, that's part of your commute, your daily route. To see the bears coming in there on that territory would feel a little scary," said Marcy Magnus.



Police told Western Mass News the situation was taken care of promptly.

"We responded, located the bear and assisted it in successfully crossing the road onto the former Monson Developmental Center property," said police.



Monson Public Schools knew about the incident through Western Mass News.



"What our bus drivers are trained to do is if they see wildlife or livestock on the road that might be a concern for safety for the students, they radio in to our dispatch office," said Director of Transportation, Michelle Loglisci.



Many in town are used to seeing animals out and about especially this time of year, but not at the bus stop.



Marcy Magnus is the mother of two Monson Public School students who moved here five years about from New York.



"It's something that I think we're all becoming more accustomed to now that our house is in the woods and the bear's getting used to our house being there," said Magnus.



