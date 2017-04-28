PD: Man convinced child to send naked pictures through Facebook

A 28-year-old Belchertown resident was arrested for allegedly trying to get a child to send naked photos to him on Facebook.

Belchertown police said on Thursday Douglas Wallace was arrested at his home on 145 River Street.

The investigation started in March when Wallace allegedly used Facebook messenger to convince the victim to send naked pictures, said Detective Raymer.

Back on March 29 police raided his home and recovered several electronic devices where thousands of child pornography images were found.

Raymer said police also discovered images on Wallace’s cell phone as well.

Wallace was charged with possession of child pornography and attempting to pose a child in the nude.

He will be held with no right to bail at the Hampshire County House of Correction pending his arraignment on Friday.

