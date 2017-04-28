1 killed during overnight home invasion in Holyoke, 3 suspects arrested

One man was killed early Friday morning after police said three suspects invaded an apartment on Maple Street.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said Sammy Lozada, 38, Jose Espada, 36, and Madeline Garcia, 34 invaded an apartment on 372 Maple Street around 2:30 a.m.

Holyoke police officers were patrolling the area of Cabot and Maple Streets when they heard screaming coming from an apartment on Maple Street.

Officers followed the noise and saw a man running from the apartment building with a knife in his hand, said Leydon. He was detained moments later.

When police entered the apartment they found a man suffering from stab wounds in his chest. First aid was administered and then he was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Two other suspects were detained at the scene. Leydon said all suspects were armed at the time of the invasion when they allegedly kicked the apartment door down in order to "take back" property that belonged to the victim.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time as the homicide is under investigation by State police and the Murder Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Officer along with the Holyoke Police Department.

Each suspect has been charged with murder, armed home invasion, and assault and battery.

“My sympathy and thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends. This is an example of very good police work and awareness by members of the Holyoke Police Department, which lead to the quick arrests,” said District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

All suspects were arraigned at Holyoke District Court today and entered the plea of not guilty to charges of murder, armed home invasion, assault, and battery.

