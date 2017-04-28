Over 6,000 bags of heroin seized during investigation

Springfield police cracked down on two alleged heroin dealers earlier this month.

On April 14 detectives were hiding out in the area of White and Allen Street. Sgt Delaney said they saw a driver of a Ford Explorer exit the vehicle and returned with a bag full of illegal narcotics.

The targeted vehicle was pulled over that same day for a felony stop on Oakland Street. That’s when detectives discovered 6,300 bags of “Money Face” stamped heroin and $4,010 in cash from the SUV.

33-year-old Gabriel Ortiz and 33-year-old Maria Rolon both of Springfield were both charged with trafficking heroin up to 100 to 200 grams.

