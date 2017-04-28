340 bags of heroin, cocaine, and prescription pills seized in Springfield raid

An investigation led by the Hampden District Attorney’s office resulted in the arrest of an alleged narcotics dealer in Springfield on Friday.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden DA told Western Mass News that authorities arrested 64-year-old Genaro Hernandez during a raid at his Hancock Street apartment.

Hernandez was being investigated by the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force for the trafficking of heroin and cocaine.

"My office and its law enforcement partners will continue our effort to remove drug dealers and traffickers from the neighborhoods of Hampden County and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law,” said District Attorney Gulluni.

During the search, authorities found 340 bags of heroin, 26 grams of cocaine, and 40 prescription pills packaged for sale.

