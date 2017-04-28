Western Mass. prepares for gypsy moth season

It's that time of the year when gypsy moths start to hatch across western Mass.

Last year, more than 350,000 acres of trees were defoliated by gypsy moths in Massachusetts and state officials predict that number to climb this year.



Those bugs are starting to hatch and could tear down your trees in the coming weeks.

"[About] 500-1000 eggs could caterpillars could hatch from those eggs and so we see those hatches actively occurring now which is typical in Mass," said UMass Entomologist Tawny Simisky.



She said the egg hatching began within the last week



"They're getting ready to disperse into our canopies and feed," Simisky continued.



Gypsy moths cover trees and hatch into very hungry, hungry caterpillars.



"As an immature insect or caterpillar they will defoliate oak trees and other deciduous plants such as birch poplar maple," Simisky noted.



Trees should be checked this time of year for signs of the egg masses. They are fuzzy, tannish-brown, sacks about an inch and a half big.

"If they check these egg masses within this week or into may they'll see these tiny, hairy, black or dark colored caterpillars on top of the egg masses," Simisky explained.



The infestation isn't as bad as in 1981, when 2,000,000 acres suffered from defoliation.

If the drought worsens, it will inhibit insect-killing fungus, causing another significant year of gypsy moth caterpillars

At this point in the moths life it's not too late to treat with pesticides.

For more information visit the link here.

