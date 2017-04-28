Less houses on the market can pose challenge for buyers

Shopping for homes can be a difficult task, but experts say the market is getting worse.

The Pioneer Valley Real Estate Association released it's monthly report, and the good news is house sales are slightly up.



On the other hand, new listings are down by nearly 20 percent, making the home buying process that much tougher, especially for those first time buyers.



Purchasing a house for the first time can be overwhelming, especially when there's fewer houses to choose from.

"If you are looking at entry-level houses below 300-325,000 there's really a lack of them. Those that are on the market go within days, sometimes hours," said Rick Sawicki, Owner of Sawicki Real Estate.



The report compared numbers in the Pioneer Valley March 2017 compared to last year.

For "single family homes", typically first time buyers with a median price of just under 200,000 dollars.



Single family home sales are up by 6 percent, but new listings are down by nearly 20 percent.

Meanwhile, western Mass. lost more than a third of it's single family homes available, according to Sawicki.

With less homes, there are more bidders competing for what's left leaving some putting more than half a dozen offers on one house.



"People are staying in their homes longer, there are more people out there looking to buy then there has been in the past. There is a lot of competition for the homes," Sawicki explained.



Real estate experts said the best thing that can happen right now is for people to simply start selling their homes to get more on the market.

First time buyers need to save now more than ever.



Jane Wilkey said her son is struggling to find a home close to his work, as he starts his career in bio technology.



"He works in Boston, and the options for reasonably priced housing in Boston are zero," said Wilkey.



Experts said this buying struggle started in Boston and made its way west.

It has not fully recovered from the market plummet of 2008.

Sawicki said this will likely carry though the summer, so the most important thing for buyers is to know where you stand.



rick 26:03-06 "Get per-approved, talk to your banker, know what you can afford. If you're prepared to get out there, and you find something you like, you got your loan in place, you're per-approved, per-qualified, and you can get going," Sawicki noted.



There are currently 58 homes for sale in Amherst, and Sawicki hopes more will hit the market soon

Rising prices should be okay at low levels, that way people can afford to sell, more houses are for sale, and more people can buy that home they have always hoped for.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

