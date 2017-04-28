Reclaimed lumber grows in popularity following rise in lumber cost

As many are looking to tackle Springtime home improvement projects, the cost of lumber rises. The U.S. Secretary of Commerce said that Canada has been improperly subsidizing softwood lumber exporters.

New tariffs are expected to average about 20 percent. But the rise in cost is expected be a roller coaster in the coming months.

Some handy homeowners are opting for reclaimed wood to save money on Spring projects.

The tariffs come as President Donald Trump looks to negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. The 23 year old deal between Canada and Mexico was a sticking point for Trump while on the campaign trail.

“Our lumber is ball park about 30% of what you would find a commercial store,” said Allison Zeigler, of CET Eco-Building Bargains in Springfield. She says that wood products are in high demand during Spring.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.