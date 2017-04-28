Prescription Drug Take Back events being held today

Old prescriptions stocked away in medicine cabinets could pose a risk so local police departments are offering to take back those unwanted drugs today.

It's all part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Last year, the DEA reports that nearly 900,000 pounds of unwanted medication was dropped off.

Over in East Longmeadow, homeowners are invited to a prescription drug take back day hosted by the East Longmeadow Police Department on Saturday.

The DEA says the majority of prescription drug abusers report they get their drugs from family and friends.

The East Longmeadow drug take back event has been successful in the past. Officers say they received over 300 pounds last October.

East Longmeadow Police Department will be accepting prescription medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A number of other towns are also participating in similar events. The service is free, and there are no questions asked.

To find a location near you just click here!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.