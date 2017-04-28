Neighbor of Holyoke murder victim speaks on the incident

A man is dead after a home invasion in the middle of the night in Holyoke.

Tonight, we heard from someone who knew the victim.

Three people were arraigned today in court on murder charges as police tried to piece together what happened.

Police said the armed home invasion happened just a few blocks from police headquarters.

Tonight, we spoke to one neighbor who knew the victim and said he was trying to change his life around.

"I knew him and I was sad, because he was a nice guy," said Gerson Colon.

Gerson Colon has lived in his Maple Street Brownstone for about a year.

He was concerned when he heard his neighbor was found dead inside an apartment on his street overnight after an armed home invasion.

"He was a good guy and I know he was trying to get his life straightened."

Police told Western Mass News an officer heard a man screaming Friday morning around 2:30, and when he went in to check it out, found the man with a stab wound.

He died at the hospital a short time later.

Police said the three suspects were armed when they kicked down the door of the apartment, trying to get a piece of property back from the victim.

Sammy Lozada, Jose Espada, and Madeline Garcia were arraigned before a judge Friday afternoon.

"There's still a lot of issues in Holyoke that need to be dealt with, and I know Mayor Morse is trying his best, and eventually it will happen."

“If people would just have a change of mind, I think the streets of Holyoke, especially the Maple High area, would be a lot better."

Police said they will continue to patrol heavily around the area with their community policing.

Something they regularly do in what they call high crime areas.

Holyoke police said they continue to investigate.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released either.

