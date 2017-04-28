Wally the Alligator passes away in the care of Forest Park Zoo

Forest Park Zoo announced tonight the passing of Wally the Alligator.

The 26-year-old American Alligator came to the zoo last August after being removed from an apartment in West Springfield, where it had lived for most of its life.

Wally required rehabilitation from years without veterinary care and a diet specific to his needs.

Zoo staff said they will miss Wally and extends their sympathies to his previous owners.

They also said that Thelma, Wally's roommate at the zoo, will miss basking in the sun with him on warm days.

