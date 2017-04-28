Boy sent to the hospital after being hit by a car in Springfield

A 13-year-old boy is recovering from minor injuries after being hit by a car in Springfield around 9 p.m. tonight.

Police told us that the accident happened on Pomona Street in the Forest Park neighborhood.

The boy was treated for an ankle injury.

Police also said the driver of the car involved in the accident did remain on scene and was cooperative.

