4 people displaced following house fire in Chicopee

Four people are without a home this morning after a fire late last night in Chicopee.

It happened at 752 Memorial Drive.

The Chicopee Fire Department telling Western Mass News that they were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived within 4 minutes to battle the flames.

According to the Chicopee Fire Department Deputy Chief, crews were able to knock the fire down quickly, but there was still extensive damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but we were told on scene that the brunt of the fire was coming from the top floor in the attic.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

