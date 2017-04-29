Becoming partly sunny and warm this afternoon

It's a cloudy and mild start with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. There is the chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm this morning. Once this disturbance passes, skies will gradually turn partly cloudy and our temperatures will shoot back up to around 80 in the afternoon. Expect partly cloudy skies with a bit of a breeze with winds shifting to the west between 5-12 mph.

A cold front will move to our south tonight and skies will turn partly cloudy. Temps get cooler with lows in the middle 40s as high pressure builds in to our northwest. Highs Sunday only make it into the middle and upper 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

A strong area of low pressure will move from the Plains into the Great Lakes early next week, bringing more of a breeze Monday and Tuesday for us. Also a shower or two is possible Monday along with patchy clouds. Temps are tricky Monday-depending on clouds we could get stuck in the upper 60s or warm to near 80 with sun. Showers and a thunderstorm arrive Monday night into early Tuesday morning with a cold front. Cooler air holds off until Wednesday, but we will have a bit of a chill to deal with through the end of the week.

