19-year-old shot on Edgewood and Bay St. in Springfield has died

A 19-year-old man who was shot on Edgewood and Bay St. in Springfield Thursday evening has died of his injuries.

Sgt. John Delaney confirmed with Western Mass News that this is the city's second homicide of the year.

The man died at about 6 p.m. Friday. His identity is not being released at this time.

He was rushed to Baystate Medical Center after being shot Thursday night.

At the time, Springfield Police told us that he had suffered serious injuries.

Police did not confirm how many times he was hit, but they said at least up to four shots were fired.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Homicide Unit.

No arrests have been made yet.

If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.

