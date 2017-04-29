1 cat killed, 4 residents displaced in Granby house fire

Emergency crews from multiple communities responded to home in Granby that caught fire Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Residents inside their home on 187 West Street were able to escape.

"South Hadley and several other communities [helped[ us," the dispatcher explained. Westover ARB, Ludlow and Belchertown were among those who assisted.

Our crew who went confirmed that were no injuries reported and that the fire had been knocked down. Unfortunately, a cat was found unresponsive and later died an hour after the fire.

Further details weren't immediately available.

