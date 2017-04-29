Extravaganja draws in large crowds

One of the largest pro-marijuana rallies in New England kicked off Saturday in Northampton.

Extravaganja drew in thousands of people across the northeast to the Three County Fairgrounds.

This is the first time the event took place under the new recreational marijuana laws.

Police told Western Mass News there weren't any major incidents throughout the day as new regulations were set in place this year.

"After observing last year's event the Health Department recommended that organizers implement and 18+ requirement this year due to public health concerns about significant exposure to second hand smoke by children and minors,” said David Narkewicz, Northampton Mayor.

While recreational marijuana was legalized in the commonwealth, there have been a lot of questions surrounding the cannabis reform.

"I feel like now that we are legalized, it’s going to show other people. It’s going to take a while, maybe 10, 10 plus years, almost all 50 states will [legalize marijuana]," said Kodi O'Keefe.

More than 8,000 people were expected to attend.

