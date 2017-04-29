Off-duty Springfield police officer witnessed shooting on Wilbraham Rd.

A Springfield police officer was on his way to work when he saw a man shoot a passenger inside a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News Officer Bibby was on Wilbraham Road when he notice a car backed out quickly from a driveway around 2:30 p.m.

Officer Bibby saw a man ran up to vehicle with a gun to the passengers side window and fired several shots.

The car with the victim in it sped off down Wilbraham Road and Officer Bibby jumped out of his car and drew his weapon at the suspect.

Luckily, the suspect dropped his gun and Officer Bibby placed him in handcuffs at the scene.

The car with the victim drove directly to the hospital where the victim is being treated. His condition is unknown at this time.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. Outstanding job by Officer Bibby. This Officer displayed great courage and dedication while protecting and serving our citizens," said Police Commissioner John Barbieri.

The suspect was identified as 35-year-old David Ocasio of Springfield.

He is facing the following charges, although more charges are possible:

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous Weapon (gun)

Carrying a firearm no license

Discharging a firearm within 500 Ft. Of a dwelling

Ocasio will be arraigned at Springfield District Court on Monday.

