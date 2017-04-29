Volunteers help Springfield residents for annual Green n' Fit Neighborhood Rebuild

Thousands filled a single street in Springfield for the 25th Annual Green n’ Fit Neighborhood Rebuild.

Nearly ten homes and several lots on Alden street were the focus of the rehabilitation project on Saturday.

Since 1992, Revitalize CDC has invested more than $30,000,000 into making homes energy efficient, up-to-date, and safe.

“We have volunteers from Maine to Virginia. Every single year they come back and every year it grows. So we get people from all over the region as well as people right in the neighborhood,” said Colleen Loveless, president of revitalize CDC. She says the turnout on Saturday is one of the best she has ever seen.

“Focusing on low-income families, military veterans, the elderly and people with disabilities, Revitalize CDC has repaired over 600 homes in its tenure,” said Loveless.

The project helps homeowners with improvement projects of all kinds.

“From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank everyone for doing this from their heart. Because people aren't getting paid for this, this is volunteer. And we're all just having such a good time together and I'm looking forward to next year because I'm going to to help them work on somebody else's place,” said Betty Borders, a resident of Alden street.

