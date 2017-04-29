Skies become partly cloudy tonight. Cooler to end the weekend

After another summer like day which saw temperatures top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s cooler temperatures are on the way to close out the weekend. Temperatures in the lower 70s return for the beginning of the week before we cool back down mid week into the beginning of next weekend.

A cold front will move to our south tonight and skies will turn partly cloudy. Temps get cooler with lows in the middle 40s as high pressure builds in to our northwest. Early sunshine tomorrow will give way to clouds building in during the afternoon. There is the slight chance for a few pop up showers in the afternoon. Highs will run about fifteen degrees cooler tomorrow afternoon and only top out in the lower 60s.

A strong area of low pressure will move from the Plains into the Great Lakes early next week, bringing more of a breeze Monday and Tuesday for us. Also a shower or two is possible Monday along with patchy clouds. Temps are tricky Monday-depending on clouds we could get stuck in the upper 60s or warm to near 80 with sun. Showers and a thunderstorm arrive Monday night into early Tuesday morning with a cold front. Cooler air holds off until Wednesday, but we will have a bit of a chill to deal with through the end of the week.

