Springfield police host annual fishing derby for youth in the community

Springfield police took park in the 54th annual youth fishing derby held by the Elks Lodge #61 and State Wild Life Staff.

The derby is part of an initiative called the Cops and Bobbers, Hooks and Ladders program which teaches children in the community to enjoy the outdoors with local law enforcement.

“The children are provided with the opportunity they wouldn’t normally have based on geography and the areas [where] their growing up. Hopefully we are implementing or providing them with a stable opportunity to do that,” said Sgt. Brian Beliveau.

Local organizations such as Trout Unlimited and Cabela’s donated fishing rods and prizes for the event.

