5K honors fallen Ludlow soldier, raises money for scholarship fund

Hundreds honored a local hero who was killed in action in Afghanistan 7 years ago.

The Sgt. Joshua Desforges 5K kicked off a Ludlow High School Saturday morning.

He was a 2004 graduate of Ludlow High and lived out his goal of becoming a marine, but was killed at only 23-years-old while on active duty.

“It’s great Josh is being remembered in this way and I’m sure he would be really happy and surprised at the number of people that come out every year,” said Tom Coty.

All funds of the run benefit the Sgt. Desforges award fun that gives scholarships to seniors at Ludlow High School.

In the last 6 years, the event has raised around $70,000 for students.

