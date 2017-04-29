Northampton police issue warning after spike in drug overdoses   - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Northampton police issue warning after spike in drug overdoses

Police in Northampton have issued a public health alert after they’ve responded to 6 overdoses within 24 hours this week.

They said five out of those calls have been from a “dangerous batch” of heroin that is circulating within the city.

Officers and fire rescue members used the drug Narcan to revive those that overdosed.

