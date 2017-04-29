Northampton police issue warning after spike in drug overdoses

Police in Northampton have issued a public health alert after they’ve responded to 6 overdoses within 24 hours this week.

They said five out of those calls have been from a “dangerous batch” of heroin that is circulating within the city.

Officers and fire rescue members used the drug Narcan to revive those that overdosed.

If you, or someone you know is battling addiction, you can visit the link here for more information.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.