Stormy weather has rolled through, lightning strike reported in West Springfield

After a sunny start clouds quickly increased and a band of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms moved through Western Mass. The rain and thunder was expected to move out by mid-afternoon.

A few small power outages were being reported following the stormy weather including in West Springfield. Eversource representative, Lissette Andino, telling Western Mass News that there was a "lightning strike in West Springfield."

Just over 115 customers in West Springfield lost their power as a result.

A West Springfield Police dispatcher told us, "Sounded like it hit right close to the police station...but we didn't receive any alarms, fire department wasn't called in."

As far as the weather tonight goes, temperatures are expected to be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60's.

Cloudy skies will stick around this evening. There is the slight chance for some showers overnight and heading toward tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will drop back into the lower and middle 40s.

A strong area of low pressure will move from the Plains into the Great Lakes early this week, bringing more of a breeze Monday and Tuesday for us. Also a shower or two is possible Monday along with patchy clouds but some sunshine is also possible Monday afternoon. Highs on Monday will rise into the upper 60s to around 70. Showers and a thunderstorm arrive Monday night into early Tuesday morning with a cold front. Cooler air holds off until Wednesday, but we will have a bit of a chill to deal with through the end of the week.

For the latest radar conditions check out our First Warning Weather page click here!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.