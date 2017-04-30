Man shot overnight in Springfield, witness reports lead to 2 arrests

A man is recovering this morning after being shot in Springfield overnight, and two people have been arrested following that incident.

Police say it appears an argument inside a local nightclub is what led up to the shooting.

This according to Springfield Police Lt. Richard LaBelle.

He confirmed with Western Mass News that the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of a parking structure at East Columbus Avenue, right between Bridge and Worthington Streets.

"It's the parking garage across the street from The Zone," he explained.

LaBelle reports they learned about the shooting from officers who were in the area.

"(The investigation is) Pointing to some kind of a fallout from an argument that started inside a nightclub," noted LaBelle.

No word if that nightclub is in fact The Zone though.

"There was an individual later found to have suffered a single gunshot wound to the lower abdomen," he added, "They self-transported to a local hospital, and are in stable condition."

Western Mass News has confirmed the shooting victim is a man, but his identity isn't being released at this time.

As far as any damage goes..."There was some bullet fragments that were recovered in the area of the shooting. The parking structure may have been hit," LaBelle told us.

Police say witnesses they spoke to reported seeing a car leaving the area that was related to the shooting. Following those reports officers were able to locate and stop the alleged vehicle.

"Ultimately the occupants were arrested," explained LaBelle.

This included both the driver and a passenger in the vehicle.

The driver has been identified as Lamiek White, 23, from Springfield. He's been charged with Possession of a Firearm after police say they found a weapon in the vehicle.

"The passenger was arrested (on) an unrelated warrant," noted LaBelle

She's been identified as Yeilian Rodriguez-Marrero, 21, out of South Windsor, CT.

LaBelle believes the warrant she was arrested on was "Motor Vehicle related" although further details weren't available.

Police say White is still being held at this time, pending bail being set. They noted that Rodriguez-Marrero has already been released on bail.

The shooting remains under investigation as Springfield Police continue to go through witness statements.

